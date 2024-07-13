Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $32.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $377.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

GNTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

