Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 13,324 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 13,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $148,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,506,600 shares in the company, valued at $61,343,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of HGTY opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 182.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
