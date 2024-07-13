Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $70,544,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.