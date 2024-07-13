High Note Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after buying an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after buying an additional 874,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,988 shares of company stock worth $21,015,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

