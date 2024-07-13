Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.50).
HIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.22) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,837 ($23.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,741.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,222 ($28.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,935.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,908.69.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
