Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.50).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.22) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIK

Insider Activity at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, insider Riad Mishlawi purchased 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($25.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.44 ($18,656.90). 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,837 ($23.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,741.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,222 ($28.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,935.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,908.69.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.