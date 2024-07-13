holoride Trading 14.8% Higher This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. holoride has a market cap of $3.93 million and $41,523.68 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.10 or 0.05393919 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00044038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001999 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00456146 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31,646.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

