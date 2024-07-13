HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $460.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.69.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $476.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $587.56 and its 200 day moving average is $602.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $28,092,844. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

