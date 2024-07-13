ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.55

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 343588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $58,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.