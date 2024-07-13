ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.55

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 343588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.
ICICI Bank Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
