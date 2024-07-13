Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 21,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Ilustrato Pictures International alerts:

Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance

ILUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures.

Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.