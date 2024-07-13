Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 21,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,371,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance
ILUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile
