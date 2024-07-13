Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

