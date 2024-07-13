Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.00

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 12949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $590.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at $155,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 413,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 52.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

