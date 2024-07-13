InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in InMode by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.18. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

