InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on July 31st

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:IPO opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$202.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.47. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.25 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.5345622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

