Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 49,417 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $362,226.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,031,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,721,422.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75.

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,292 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

