Insider Buying: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Major Shareholder Acquires 55,463 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,841.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

