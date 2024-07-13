Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells 266,396 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMZN stock opened at $194.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 97,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 32.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 30,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

