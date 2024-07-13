Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 4,685 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. On average, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on FRSH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,134,000 after buying an additional 2,363,550 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP boosted its position in Freshworks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 64,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,919,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,405,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.