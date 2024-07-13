Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CEO Sells 26,608 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ultra Clean Stock Performance
Shares of UCTT opened at $53.95 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 2.13.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UCTT
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ultra Clean
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.