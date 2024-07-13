Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CEO Sells 26,608 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UCTT opened at $53.95 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

