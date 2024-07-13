Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
PRFZ stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
