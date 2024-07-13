Investors Purchase Large Volume of JD.com Call Options (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 103,264 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 75,679 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com Stock Down 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in JD.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

