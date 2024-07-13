iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 234,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF opened at $94.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

