iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $138,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

