iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 19,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance
EEMA stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
