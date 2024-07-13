Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after buying an additional 600,547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,499,000 after buying an additional 522,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after buying an additional 346,174 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA opened at $140.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $156.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

