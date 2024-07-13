Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 75.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 91.9% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $242.48 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average is $230.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

