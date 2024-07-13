Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNX opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

