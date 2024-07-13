Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8 %

UNM stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

