Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 48,480 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

