Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 263,912 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,148,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,410,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

