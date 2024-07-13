Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.41% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $36.92 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $749.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.