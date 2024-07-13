Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

BGS opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $622.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

