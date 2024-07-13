Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Match Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.