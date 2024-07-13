Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 175.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,895,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DaVita by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $53,076,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.25 and its 200-day moving average is $128.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

