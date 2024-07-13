Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.3 %

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $156.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

