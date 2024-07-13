Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after buying an additional 972,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after buying an additional 703,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,019,000 after purchasing an additional 283,884 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $190.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day moving average of $198.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. UBS Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

