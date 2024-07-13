Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of ORI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

