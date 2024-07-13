Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,908 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $436,414.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,967.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $436,414.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,967.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,252.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,716 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

