Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) by 406.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,109 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QDEC opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

