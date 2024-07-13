Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jackson Financial worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Jackson Financial stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

