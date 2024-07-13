Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after buying an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,141,000. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $23,245,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $174.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

