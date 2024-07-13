Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,630 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $43,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

