Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 153,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,813,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,890,000 after purchasing an additional 558,803 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

