Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

