Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 23,875 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $6,187,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTN opened at $179.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average is $208.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

