Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 424,197 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

USIG stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1865 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.