Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 47,364 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

