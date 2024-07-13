Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,491 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LW opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

