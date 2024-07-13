Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,876 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $161.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.