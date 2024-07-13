Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

RIV stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.43.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1289 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.