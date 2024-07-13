Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Major Shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus Acquires 28,326 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,777.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.65.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

